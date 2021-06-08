Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.44.
Several analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
CDEV stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.45.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
