Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CDEV stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790,620 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

