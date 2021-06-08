Centric Cash (CNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $481,055.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002006 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 77.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00108369 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,281,849,071 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

