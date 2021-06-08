CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $1.11 on Top Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00003376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $50.39 million and $3.50 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00238207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00221069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.01200932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,076.59 or 1.00187633 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,566,986 coins and its circulating supply is 45,207,053 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.