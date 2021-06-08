Chain Guardians 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $483,365.00 (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $483,365.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00072886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00026424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.04 or 0.00985939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.00 or 0.09788333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050259 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

CGG is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,094,562 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.