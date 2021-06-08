Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Shares Up 0.6%

Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.13. 363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.