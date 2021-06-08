ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.50% of ChannelAdvisor worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 49,749 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $742.43 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

