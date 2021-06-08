Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-300 million.

NYSE CHRA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 105,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,028. The stock has a market cap of $180.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

