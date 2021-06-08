ChartEx Price Tops $0.0136 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $272,641.21 and approximately $50,332.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00064833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00258542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00230247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.01164749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.09 or 0.99974287 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

