Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 13,138 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55.

Shares of NYSE RRD remained flat at $$6.59 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,187. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $475.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.77. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

