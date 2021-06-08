Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for approximately 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Chemed worth $221,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.27. 127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.65.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

