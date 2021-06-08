Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.53. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 239,125 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHE.UN shares. National Bankshares upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$777.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.24%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

