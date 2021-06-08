Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.74). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58), with a volume of 79,068 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £411.40 million and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 14.29 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Chesnara’s payout ratio is presently 1.54%.

In other Chesnara news, insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

About Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

