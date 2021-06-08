Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,959. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $737.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.