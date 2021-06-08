Chimpion 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $559,713.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $88.29 million and $559,713.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00008440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00071475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00026243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.00 or 0.00976574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.82 or 0.09543821 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050096 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

