China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EGRNF stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. China Evergrande Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

About China Evergrande Group

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

