China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.12 million-92.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.22 million.

Shares of NYSE COE traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. 442,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,618. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.