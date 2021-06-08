Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) vs. DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Financial Survey

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chindata Group and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 DouYu International 0 3 1 0 2.25

Chindata Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.91, suggesting a potential upside of 31.59%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 80.45%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chindata Group and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million 20.68 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -317.80 DouYu International $1.47 billion 1.80 $74.41 million $0.23 35.43

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A DouYu International 1.46% 1.91% 1.50%

Summary

DouYu International beats Chindata Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

