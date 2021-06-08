Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Decreased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 3.5% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cim LLC owned 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $19,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,331.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,364. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $964.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,425.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

