Chiyue Cheung Sells 14,400 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $441,375.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Chiyue Cheung sold 11,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $134,895.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $131,171.04.

Shares of NPTN stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 588,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,965. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

