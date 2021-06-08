Chromia Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.93 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $75.87 million and approximately $31.93 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00072518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.46 or 0.01000671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.43 or 0.09683202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051071 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

