CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.61. CI Financial shares last traded at C$22.46, with a volume of 746,699 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on CIX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.45.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 3.2307221 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

