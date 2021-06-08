CIBC Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$120.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TFI International to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.50.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$111.87. The stock had a trading volume of 166,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,717. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.43 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28. TFI International has a one year low of C$43.03 and a one year high of C$116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.20.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$90.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,558. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,560 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,536.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

