CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.75.

Shares of EDV traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 243,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,012. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.68. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

