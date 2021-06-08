CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.75.
Shares of EDV traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 243,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,012. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.68. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.21.
In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
