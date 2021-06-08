CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 18,567 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

