CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 19,097 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CI Financial worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

