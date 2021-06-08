CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 3,509 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,460 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

TOT opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.