CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 4,938 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pan American Silver worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 210,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 590,578 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $64,302,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

