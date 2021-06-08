CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136,113 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

