CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fortinet by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Fortinet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $223.54 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $223.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

