CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 13,319 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX opened at $239.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.96. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

