CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

NYSE STZ opened at $239.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

