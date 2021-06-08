CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ingredion worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

