CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $10.16 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

