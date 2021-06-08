CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $7.59 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Ally Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $17,450,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

