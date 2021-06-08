CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.