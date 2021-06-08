CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

