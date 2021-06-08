CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $8.64 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 464,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $459.46 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.87 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.61, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $602.97.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

