CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $8 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $376.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $258.61 and a 12-month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

