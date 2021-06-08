CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CI Financial worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $12,264,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,642,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIXX opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIXX shares. CIBC boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

