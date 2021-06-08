CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 1.31% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $700,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $718,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $100.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.