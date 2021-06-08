CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

EWT stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

