CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,220 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Tapestry worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

