CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 18,567 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

