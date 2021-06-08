CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 30,478 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Hershey by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,285,000 after purchasing an additional 116,169 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $173.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.27. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

