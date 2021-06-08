CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 5,042 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $28,353,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $6,303,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.