CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 7,721 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.34% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.50%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, May 17th. iA Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.