CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 12,127 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $602.97.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $459.46 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.87 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 612.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

