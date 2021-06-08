CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,306 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in KLA by 43.7% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 35.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $318.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.32. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.