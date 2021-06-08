Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $170,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,338 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.