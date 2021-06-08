Cim LLC Buys 3,376 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cim LLC owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,585. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.76 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

